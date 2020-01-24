Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment in Gwembe district, Southern Province, Zambia (24 January 2020)

Status: Evidences of flood waters detected along the river. No major floods impacted directly urban areas.

Further actions (s): Continue monitoring

Preliminary observations, impact and severity:

Evidences of flood waters detected in the agricultural zone along the river. No flood observed in the urban area

(1) pre-event (reference) image: ArcGIS Basemap and Google Earth

(2) post-event images: Pléiades, 23 January 2020, CNES (2020), Distribution Airbus DS

(3) baseline data: administrative boundaries: OCHA, ROSEA 2020