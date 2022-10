UNHCR conducted 143,381 assessments between January and end of Aug 2022.

The assessments covered 20 out of 22 governorates and 209 districts out of the 333 districts in the country.

Around 25% of the assessments were done in 7 districts: Abs, Marib, Marib City, Qa'atabah, Dhamar City, Al Garrahi, Hajjah City.