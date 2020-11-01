Yemen - National Historical Cyclone Severity Score (October 2020)

This map shows the Severity Scores of those Yemeni district that were hit at least once by a historical tropical cyclone between 1906 and 2018. Severity scores are based on the number of cyclone events per district, which were calculated by overlaying cyclone paths (center of the cyclone) from IBTrACS and cyclone wind speed zones (see small map) from GDACS with district layers. Districts that were hit by 1-2, 3-5, 6-8 cyclones were considered as minor, medium and major severity respectively.