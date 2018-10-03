Yemen – Hodeidah Crisis: Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Analytical Team | 03/10/2018
DG ECHO partners are providing assistance to the displaced Yemenis, notably through the provision of food, NFIs (Non Food Items), cash, health, WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene).
Total number of registered IDP’s (individuals) since the start of the Hodeidah offensive in June 2018: 503 619 *
40 000 HHs in Hodeidah city received blanket food distribution in September.