Yemen | Hodeida – Critical lifeline for humanitarian aid – Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map| 14/06/2018
SITUATION OVERVIEW
Military operations around Hodeida are intensifying.
Hodeida is one of the most densely populated areas in Yemen (600 000 people) and a critical entry point for life saving imports into Yemen, especially the highlands.
An offensive in Hodeida will have devastating consequences on the civilian population living in the city and on millions depending on imports from Hodeida port (approximately 70% of the population of Yemen).