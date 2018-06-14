14 Jun 2018

Yemen | Hodeida – Critical lifeline for humanitarian aid – Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map| 14/06/2018

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (923.35 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

  • Military operations around Hodeida are intensifying.

  • Hodeida is one of the most densely populated areas in Yemen (600 000 people) and a critical entry point for life saving imports into Yemen, especially the highlands.

  • An offensive in Hodeida will have devastating consequences on the civilian population living in the city and on millions depending on imports from Hodeida port (approximately 70% of the population of Yemen).

