Yemen - Flood Depth & IDP Sites Location (2D HEC-RAS Modelling) Version 1 (Production date : 14 March 2022)

This map shows the estimated locations and Flood Risk Scores of 589 internally displaced person (IDP) hosting sites in some parts of the west of Yemen (incl. Hajjah, Al Hodeidah, Taiz governorates). REACH aimed to develop Flood Risk Scores for IDP Hosting sites by modeling the risk of flooding in 12 separate basins. A two-dimensional (2D) unsteady flow hydraulic model was built using HEC-RAS to derive flood hazard and depth products, which were then translated to a flood risk score. This map specifically shows the HEC-RAS flood depth product. The results from these types of modeling outputs can provide a high-level understanding of flood hazards on a catchment-wide scale and help identify flood susceptible areas, especially areas at risk of flash flooding. Catchment areas with a higher overall number of IDP population and IDP population density were prioritized for this exercise.