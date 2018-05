Tropical Cyclone Mekunu - Estimated Impacts Warning 8, 23 May 2018 2100 UTC

JTWC Summary: TROPICAL CYCLONE (TC) 02A (MEKUNU), LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 499 NM SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF MASIRAH ISLAND, HAS TRACKED NORTH-NORTHWESTWARD AT 06 KNOTS OVER THE PAST SIX HOURS. ANIMATED ENHANCED INFRARED SATELLITE IMAGERY DEPICTS DEEP CONVECTION AND GOOD SYMMETRY AROUND AN OBSCURED LOW LEVEL CIRCULATION CENTER (LLCC). THE INITIAL POSITION IS SUPPORTED BY A 231714Z 89 GHZ AMSU MICROWAVE IMAGE SHOWING BANDING WRAPPING IN FROM THE NORTH AND SOUTH AND A MICROWAVE EYE FEATURE. THE POSITION IS FURTHER SUPPORTED BY A 231716Z ASCAT IMAGE. THE INITIAL INTENSITY IS BETWEEN THE PGTW, KNES, AND SATCON INTENSITY ESTIMATES OF 65 TO 82 KNOTS. ENVIRONMENTAL ANALYSIS SHOWS OVERALL FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR CONTINUED INTENSIFICATION WITH EXCELLENT EQUATORWARD AND POLEWARD OUTFLOW, WARM SEA SURFACE TEMPERATURES (OVER 31 CELSIUS), AND MODERATE VERTICAL WIND SHEAR (15 TO 20 KNOTS). THE CYCLONE IS BEING STEERED TO THE NORTH-NORTHWEST BY A SUBTROPICAL RIDGE (STR) TO THE EAST. TC 02A WILL CONTINUE SLOWLY TRACKING NORTH-NORTHWESTWARD AND STEADILY INTENSIFY THROUGH TAU 36. AFTER TAU 36, THE CYCLONE TRACK WILL BECOME MORE NORTHWESTWARD AS THE STR BUILDS TO THE NORTH. TC 02A WILL WEAKEN RAPIDLY AFTER MAKING LANDFALL BETWEEN TAU 48 AND 72. NUMERICAL MODEL GUIDANCE IS IN GOOD AGREEMENT, LENDING HIGH CONFIDENCE TO THE JTWC FORECAST TRACK. MAXIMUM SIGNIFICANT WAVE HEIGHT AT 231800Z IS 22 FEET. NEXT WARNINGS AT 240300Z, 240900Z, 241500Z AND 242100Z.