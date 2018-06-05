Tropical Cyclone Mekunu-18, Socotra Island, Yemen: Preliminary and Rapid Analysis of Samha island, Socotra Governorate (Yemen), using satellite data acquired on 04 June 2018

SUMMARY

UNITAR – UNOSAT has performed a rapid satellite based analysis and assessment to illustrate the impact in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Mekunu-18 over Samha Island, Socotra Governorate, Yemen using a Pleiades image acquired on 04 June 2018.

Main findings

• Analyses of main settlement of Samha island did not show extensive damage as of 04 June 2018,

• About 50 Structures were identified on the image and few of them were identified having potential minor damage,

• Evidences of recent water flow in wadis were observed,

• A potential flash floods may have occured but no evidences of important damage,

• No major landslides observed,

• This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR – UNOSAT.