05 Jun 2018

Tropical Cyclone Mekunu-18, Socotra Island, Yemen: Preliminary and Rapid Analysis of Samha island, Socotra Governorate (Yemen), using satellite data acquired on 04 June 2018

Map
from UNOSAT
Published on 05 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (785.24 KB)

SUMMARY

UNITAR – UNOSAT has performed a rapid satellite based analysis and assessment to illustrate the impact in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Mekunu-18 over Samha Island, Socotra Governorate, Yemen using a Pleiades image acquired on 04 June 2018.

Main findings

• Analyses of main settlement of Samha island did not show extensive damage as of 04 June 2018,

• About 50 Structures were identified on the image and few of them were identified having potential minor damage,

• Evidences of recent water flow in wadis were observed,

• A potential flash floods may have occured but no evidences of important damage,

• No major landslides observed,

• This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR – UNOSAT.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.