Tropical Cyclone Mekunu-18, Socotra Governorate, Yemen: Preliminary and Rapid Analysis of Abd al Kuri island, Socotra Governorate (Yemen), using satellite data acquired on 04 June 2018

SUMMARY

UNITAR – UNOSAT has performed a rapid satellite based analysis and assessment to illustrate the impact in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Mekunu-18 over Abd al Kuri Island, Socotra Governorate, Yemen using Pleiades image acquired on 04 June 2018.

Main findings

Analyses of main settlements of Abd al Kuri island did not show extensive damage as of 04 June 2018,

Four populated locations were analyzed but none of them seems to present evidences of damage,

No major landslides observed,