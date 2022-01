UNHCR conducted 237,243 assessments between January and end of December 2021.

The assessmsnts covered 19 out of 22 governorates and 207 districts out of the 333 districts in the country.

Top 10 districts by assessments conducted

Around 30% of the assessments were done in 6 districts:

Marib city, Abs, Alkhawkha, Amran, Dhamar city and Qa'atabah