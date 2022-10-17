The global surface air temperature in September 2022 was 0.35°C above the average temperature for the 1991-2020 reference period.
According to the dataset from the Copernicus Climate Change Service/ECMWF, this month was the fourth warmest September on record (since 1979), jointly with September 2016.
World - Temperature Anomalies in September 2022 - ECHO Daily Map | 17/10/2022
The global surface air temperature in September 2022 was 0.35°C above the average temperature for the 1991-2020 reference period.