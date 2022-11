The global surface air temperature in October 2022 was 0.41°C above the average temperature for the 1991-2020 reference period.

According to the dataset from the Copernicus Climate Change Service/ECMWF, this month's value ranks within the three warmest Octobers on record by differing only marginally from October 2015 and 2021 (by 0.01 and 0.03°C respectively).