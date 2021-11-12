World | Temperature Anomalies in October 2021 – DG ECHO Daily Map | 12/11/2021

Globally, temperatures in October 2021 were 0.42°C warmer than the 1991-2020 average, and the month is estimated to be the third warmest October on the data record and only marginally cooler than October 2015 and 2019.

In Europe, temperatures were warmer than the 1991-2020 average over many northern regions. For instance, in Norway, temperatures were at 1.9° C above the October average, as reported by the Norwegian Meteorological Institute (MET Norway). Conversely, it was colder than the 1991-2020 average particularly in southeastern Europe.

Warmer than average temperatures occurred also over northern and eastern North America, particularly over northern Canada. In addition, northern Russia, the Tibetan Plateau, most of central Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, northern Australia and eastern Antarctica reported above average temperatures as well.

Colder than average temperatures occurred in an area extending eastward from eastern Europe across the Caspian region and to western China. Other regions with below-average temperatures include far east Russia, southern Greenland, south-western United States, southern Africa, southern and western Australia, and western Antarctica.