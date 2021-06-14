World | Temperature Anomalies in May 2021 - DG ECHO Daily Map | 14/06/2021

The global average temperature for May 2021 was about 0.26ºC higher than the 1991-2020 average for the same month. Globally, and despite lower regional temperatures e.g., across parts of Europe,

May 2021 was warmer than any other May in the 1979-2015 period.

Temperatures were above average over northern Africa, the Middle East, The Caucasus, Central Asia and most of Siberia. Other regions of the world with above-average temperatures include northern Greenland, western Alaska and western USA, southeast Asia, and western Australia. Antarctica, in the vicinity of the Weddell Sea, also experienced aboveaverage temperatures.

During May 2021, below-average temperatures occurred across most of Europe (except for southern Europe), most Canada, India, north-eastern Asia, southern Africa, over most East and parts of West Antarctica.