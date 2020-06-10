World + 4 more

World Temperature Anomalies in May 2020 – DG ECHO Daily Map | 10/06/2020

  • Globally, May 2020 was about 0.63°C warmer than the average May from 1981-2010, becoming the warmest May on record, as reported by the Climate bulletin of Copernicus-ECMWF.
  • High temperature anomalies were recorded over Siberia, reaching close to 10°C above the 1981-2010 average. Temperatures were also much above average over western Alaska, along the Andes bordering Chile and Argentina, and over regions in west and east Antarctica.
  • Temperatures over Europe deviated substantially from the 1981-2010 average. They ranged from well above average over the south-west and far north-east of the continent, to well below average over the region extending from Scandinavia to the Balkans and to the northern coast of the Black Sea.
  • It was also much warmer than average over western North America, the far north and south of South America, north-western, central and south-western Africa, and south-eastern Asia.

