World | Temperature Anomalies in March 2021 - DG ECHO Daily Map | 20/04/2021

Globally, March 2021 was about 0.2°C warmer than the 1991-2020 average, but cooler than each March from 2015 to 2020.

During this month, temperatures substantially colder than the average reference period were reported over most of northern Siberia, Central Asia, across Alaska and northern Canada. Other areas with colder than average temperatures include southern Africa, northwest to south-east Australia, western USA, and parts of West Antarctica.

Temperatures were much higher than average in a band stretching northeastwards from the Arabian Peninsula and Iran to Mongolia, central and northern China, the far south-east of Russia, and Japan. Warm conditions were experienced also over central and eastern parts of Canada and the USA, and over Greenland and much of East Antarctica.

In Europe, temperatures varied substantially during this month: colder than average over south-eastern parts, warmer than average in the north, especially over Norway and Sweden.