World | Temperature Anomalies in March 2020 - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 07/05/2020

Global temperatures in Mar. 2020 were 0.68°C warmer than average Mar. from 1981 to 2010. Warm temperatures were registered over most of eastern Europe, extended over all of Russia and many other countries in Asia, and reached the western and northern coasts of Alaska.

Temperatures were also much above average over Mexico and southern and eastern parts of the USA, over parts of South America, central and northern Africa and western Australia, and over the Antarctic Peninsula.