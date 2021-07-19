World | Temperature Anomalies in June 2021 – DG ECHO Daily Map | 19/07/2021

The global average temperature for June 2021 was about 0.21ºC higher than the 1991-2020 average for the same month. According to Copernicus Climate Change Service/ECMWF, June 2021 joins June 2018 as the fourth warmest June on record globally, after the Junes of 2016, 2019 and 2020.

Temperatures were warmer than average over most of Europe, especially over Finland, and western Russia. The Finnish Meteorological Institute, reports that the June average temperature recorded in Helsinki became the highest in the history of national measurements, dating back to 1844.

Record-breaking heatwave conditions were registered over western, and central North America. The all-time record for daily-maximum temperature in Canada was broken three days in a row in Lytton Town (British Columba, western Canada), where temperatures reached up to 49.5°C. Western Canada continues to be affected by several wildfires, related to heat conditions.

Other regions of the world with high temperatures include north-western, central, and southern Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, western Central Asia, and most of northern Siberia.

Below average temperatures were reported over Greenland, north-eastern Canada, and southeastern Europe. Temperatures were particularly lower than the average over most of India, eastern Central Asia and central Russia, central Mexico, central South America, parts of southern Africa and most of Australia.