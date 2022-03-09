World | Temperature Anomalies in February 2022 - DG ECHO Daily Map | 09/03/2022

The global average temperature for February 2022 was about 0.2oC higher than the 1991- 2020 average for February, ranking it the sixth warmest February on the Copernicus Climate Change Service/ECMWF data record.

Temperatures were generally above-average for a band ranging from north-western Africa, across Europe, much of the Middle East, western central Asia, northern Siberia and most of eastern Russia.

Remarkably, colder-than-average temperatures occurred particularly over most of China and Mongolia, southern Russia, most of India and neighbouring countries in south-east Asia. Large parts of northern Alaska, central and eastern Canada, Greenland, central USA and northern Mexico, also experienced below-average temperatures.