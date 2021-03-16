World | Temperature Anomalies in February 2021 - DG ECHO Daily Map | 16/03/2021

Globally, February 2021 was close to the 1991-2020 average (about 0.06°C warmer), and more than 0.6°C cooler than February 2016, the most anomalously warm month on record.

February 2021 was substantially colder than the average reference period over most of Russia, across Alaska, central-western Canada, and central USA.

Other areas in the world recording colder than average temperatures include particularly southern Africa, central and western Australia and parts of Antarctica.

Temperatures were well above the 1991-2020 average reference period for north-eastern Canada, Greenland, and Arctic areas eastward from Greenland to eastern Siberia. Higher than average temperatures were reported in north-western Africa, and in a band that included the Middle East, central Asia, the Mongolian Plateau, and China.

Warm conditions were experienced also over southern Chile and Argentina, Angola, the Congo Basin, and parts of the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

In Europe, temperatures varied substantially during this month: warmer that average over southern parts, colder than average in the north. Norway experienced lowest February-average temperatures since 2010, but record high temperatures were reported in several areas in late February, as reported by MET Norway.