World | Temperature Anomalies in December 2020 - DG ECHO Daily Map | 12/01/2021

The global-mean temperature for December 2020 was above average, about 0.43°C warmer than the 1981-2010 average for December.

Temperatures were much higher than the reference period average for December over northern Europe and Balkans, over northern USA, large parts of Canada and Greenland, and over the Tibetan Plateau. Furthermore, higher temperatures were reported over northern Siberia, especially along Barents, Kara and Chukchi Seas, which have been affected by negative anomalies of sea-ice concentration. In Antarctica, both above and below than average temperatures for December were reported.

Higher than average temperatures were also experienced across countries in northern and central Africa, Angola and Namibia, large areas across South America, and far Western Australia. Below average temperatures in December were significantly widespread over Central Asia, most of Mongolia, northern and eastern China, and central and eastern Russia. Temperatures were colder than average in central Australia, some areas in southern Africa.