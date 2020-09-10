World Temperature Anomalies in August 2020 | DG ECHO Daily Map | 10/09/2020

Globally, August 2020 was 0.44°C warmer than the 1981-2010 average for August, as reported by the Climate bulletin of CopernicusECMWF.

Temperatures above average were reported over south-west USA and north Mexico, and over north-west Siberia. A maximum temperature of 54.5°C was recorded in the Death Valley (California, USA), according to preliminary reports from NOAA. If verified, this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in August.

Elsewhere, temperatures were for the most part higher than the 1981-2010 average over north-west Africa, the Congo River Basin, a band stretching eastward from Iran to western China, over eastern China and Japan, and western Australia. Temperatures were below average over south Sudan, east Siberia, around the Caspian Sea region, south-west Africa, and east Brazil.