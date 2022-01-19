World | Temperature Anomalies in 2021 – DG ECHO Daily Map | 19/01/2022

• Globally, 2021 was the fifth warmest year on record, but only marginally warmer than 2015 and 2018. The annual average temperature was about 0.27°C above the temperature of the 1991-2020 reference period. According to the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) implemented by ECMWF, globally, the last seven years were the seven warmest on record.

• Globally, the first five months of the year experienced relatively low temperatures compared to the recent very warm years. From June until October, however, monthly temperatures were consistently at least amongst the fourth warmest on record.

• Europe experienced its warmest summer on record, although mixed weather conditions were reported across different regions. While the Mediterranean region experienced a strong heatwave during July and part of August, a heavy rainfall event in July across western-central Europe caused floods in several countries.

• Worldwide, temperatures were above average in a band stretching northeastwards, from the west coast of the USA, to north-eastern Canada and Greenland. High temperatures were reported as well over much of central and northern Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, the Tibetan Plateau, and over the far south of South America.

• Colder than average temperatures occurred over parts of Siberia, Alaska and north-western Canada, southern Africa, central South America, and much of Australia and Antarctica.