World | Temperature Anomalies in 2021 – DG ECHO Daily Map | 11/02/2022

Globally, temperatures in January 2022 were 0.28°C warmer than the 1991-2020 average, becoming the sixth warmest January on record.

Temperatures were generally above-average across Europe, from Germany into eastern Europe and Russia, and across Scandinavia and the northern UK and Ireland. In Oslo (Norway), the Norwegian Meteorological Institute (MET Norway) measured 12.5°C, which is the highest maximum temperature measured in the city in January in recorded history. Contrarily, it was colder than average over most of France, north and east of Spain, southern Greece and Turkey.

Worldwide, temperatures were above average over most of Russia (particularly across central and Kamchatka Peninsula), central, far east and south-east Asia. A new Australian record temperature of 50.7°C was registered in Onslow. Large part of north-west, central and south-west Africa, as well as the Middle East and the Arabian Peninsula recorded above average temperatures.

High record temperatures were reported in Argentina and southern Brazil, while central America, parts of central and western USA, western Canada and western Greenland also had above-average temperatures.

Remarkably, colder than average temperatures occurred particularly across eastern Canada and eastern United States. Large parts of North Africa, southern Africa, Brazil, India, the Himalayas and south-west China, and southern Australia also experienced colder-than-average temperatures.