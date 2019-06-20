World Refugee Day, June 20, 2019 - Refugees’ Countries of Origin and Destination

The number of people forced to flee from conflict and persecution rose to more than 70 million worldwide by the end of 2018, the highest total on record. The United States provided over $8 billion in humanitarian assistance in FY 2018, including more than $3.2 billion from the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration. This amount provided life-saving assistance and protection to the world’s refugees, as well as millions of internally displaced persons (IDPs), conflict victims, stateless persons and vulnerable migrants.