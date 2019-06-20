20 Jun 2019

World Refugee Day, June 20, 2019 - Refugees’ Countries of Origin and Destination

Map
from US Department of State - Humanitarian Information Unit
Published on 19 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.78 MB)

The number of people forced to flee from conflict and persecution rose to more than 70 million worldwide by the end of 2018, the highest total on record. The United States provided over $8 billion in humanitarian assistance in FY 2018, including more than $3.2 billion from the State Department’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration. This amount provided life-saving assistance and protection to the world’s refugees, as well as millions of internally displaced persons (IDPs), conflict victims, stateless persons and vulnerable migrants.

US Department of State - Humanitarian Information Unit:
https://hiu.state.gov/Pages/Home.aspx

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.