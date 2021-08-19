World Humanitarian Day, August 19, 2021 | Mobile Communication, Disinformation, and Levels of Internet Access for Humanitarians

Both government restrictions on the internet and mobile communications, as well as limited access to information, can impede humanitarian response operations in crisis-affected countries. Humanitarians need all types of information, such as unbiased assessments of need, digital map information, and updated situational reporting, to plan and implement their aid programs. Authoritarian regimes and non-state groups have been involved in disinformation efforts or in restricting access to the Internet or mobile communications in areas of need, which can impede humanitarian efforts.