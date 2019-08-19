World Humanitarian Day, August 19, 2019 - Ongoing Humanitarian Emergencies in the 21st Century/ Trends in a New Humanitarian Paradigm

A humanitarian emergency is a crisis that affects and/or forcibly displaces more than 300,000 people as a result of active armed conflict or political/economic insecurity.

The consequences are mass displacement, disruption of livelihoods, and destruction of infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties and increased morbidity and mortality, especially for women, children, and the elderly. Conflict and/or insecurity in 23 countries (see map) have resulted in ongoing humanitarian emergencies in the world today.