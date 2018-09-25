Voluntary pool - Offered capacities - European Emergency Response Capacity | DG ECHO Daily Map | 25/09/2018

The European Emergency Response Capacity is commonly referred to as the "voluntary pool". It consists of a range of emergency response capacities that countries participating in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism make available for EU emergency response operations. Since the establishment of the voluntary pool in October 2014, 23 Participating States have brought together 100 civil protection capacities which are now available (or will eventually become available) for EU operations worldwide, following a request for assistance through the European Commission's Emergency Response Coordination Centre