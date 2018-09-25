25 Sep 2018

Voluntary pool - Offered capacities - European Emergency Response Capacity | DG ECHO Daily Map | 25/09/2018

from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations, Maghreb Arabe Presse
Published on 25 Sep 2018
The European Emergency Response Capacity is commonly referred to as the "voluntary pool". It consists of a range of emergency response capacities that countries participating in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism make available for EU emergency response operations. Since the establishment of the voluntary pool in October 2014, 23 Participating States have brought together 100 civil protection capacities which are now available (or will eventually become available) for EU operations worldwide, following a request for assistance through the European Commission's Emergency Response Coordination Centre

