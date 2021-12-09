Violations of the human rights of MPs in 2021 — Cases examined by the IPU Committee on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians [EN/AR]

The IPU Committee on the Human Rights of Parliamentarians is the only international complaints mechanism with the specific mandate to defend the human rights of persecuted parliamentarians.

Its work includes mobilizing the international parliamentary community to support threatened MPs, lobbying national authorities, visiting MPs in danger and sending trial observers.

The Committee is made up of 10 parliamentarians, representing the various regions of the world, and elected by their peers for a mandate of five years.

More information about Human Rights at the IPU https://www.ipu.org/our-impact/human-rights