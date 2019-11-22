UCPM prevention and preparedness missions 2015 - 2019 – DG ECHO Daily Map | 22/11/2019

What are prevention and preparedness missions?

The European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) supports countries in disaster risk reduction, prevention, preparedness, and capacity building for a better response to the negative impacts of natural and man-made hazards.

Prevention and preparedness missions are one available tool that offers tailor-made support and advice on specific needs and problems in the area of disaster risk management.

For these missions, experts from EU Member States and Participating States to the UCPM are deployed upon request by a national government or the United Nations to support authorities across the world.