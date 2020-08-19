World + 4 more
Threats on the frontline: Violence targeting humanitarian aid workers (August 2020)
Attachments
The COVID-19 pandemic compounds existing vulnerabilities faced by humanitarian aid workers assisting communities in conflict-affected regions around the world. To mark World Humanitarian Day 2020, ACLED Research Analyst Curtis Goos maps political violence targeting aid workers across our coverage areas. ACLED coverage of violence targeting aid workers is enhanced by partner data from the Aid Worker Security Database.