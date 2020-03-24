Novel coronavirus (COVID-19): Repatriation of EU citizens through the UCPM - DG ECHO Daily Map | 24/03/2020

As part of the EU’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) has so far facilitated the repatriation of over 1,700 EU citizens to Europe from China, Japan, Philippines, U.S., Morocco, Tunisia and Georgia, bringing the total number of repatriation flights co-financed by the EU, to 13. Onward flights took citizens from the different points of entry to their home countries.