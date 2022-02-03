World
North-western Pacific | 2021 Tropical Cyclone Season – DG ECHO Daily Map | 03/02/2022
Attachments
The North-western Pacific basin is the most active in terms of number of Tropical Cyclones (TCs) per season. The season lasts throughout the whole year, though most of TCs develop from June to November, with the peak of activity in August. Considering the period 1959-2019, the average yearly number of Tropical Storms or higher strength is about 27 (17 reaching Typhoon intensity).
The 2021 season was characterized by 29 meteorological systems, of which 13 tropical storm,10 Typhoons (with SURIGAE as the strongest one) and 6 tropical depressions. The active period of 2021 was between 17 February and 17 December.
The number of fatalities across the affected countries reached 550. GDACS timely issued two red alerts and five orange alerts for the most significant events