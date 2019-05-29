29 May 2019

Multilateral Peace Operations 2019

Map
from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
Published on 29 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.33 MB)

This map shows all multilateral peace operations that were active as of May 2019. They are complemented with all ongoing field-based UN Special Political Missions, OSCE field operations, missions and operations conducted under the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), and multinational military operations authorized by the AU that are outside the scope of the definition of a multilateral peace operation applied by SIPRI. As a result, the information in the figures and graphs on this map may not correspond with figures featured in other SIPRI research or infographics.

The markers do not show the exact site of deployments or operation headquarters. The boundaries and names shown and the designations used in this map do not imply any endorsement or acceptance by SIPRI.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR(S)/EDITORS

Timo Smit is a Researcher with the SIPRI Peace Operations and Conflict Management Programme.

