International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, October 13, 2021 Disaster Risks of Wildfires Increasing

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction promotes a global culture of risk-awareness and disaster reduction. Due to climate change, weather-related disasters are causing more destruction and economic damage than ever before, and this is especially true for wildfire disasters. According to the European Space Agency, fire affects an estimated 1.5 million sq miles of Earth’s land each year (about half the size of the U.S. and larger than India). While mitigating climate change is a long-term global process, preventive measures and improved rapid firefighting methods can reduce the local risks and humanitarian impact of wildfires.