Hunger Map 2019

WFP's Hunger Map depicts the prevalence of undernourishment in the population of each country in 2016-18. From Africa and Asia to Latin America and the Near East, there are 821 million people - more than 1 in 9 of the world population - who do not get enough to eat. Our downloadable Hunger Map provides invaluable info that helps school teachers and children to learn more about the biggest single risk to global health. It is a high resolution pdf (1.09 MB) that can be printed for display purposes.