Hunger Map 2017

This map shows the prevalence of undernourishment in the total population, 2014-16. Undernourishment is defined as the condition in which an individual’s habitual food consumption is insufficient to provide the amount of dietary energy required to maintain a normal, active, healthy life. The indicator of prevalence of undernourishment (PoU), is an estimate of the proportion of the population that has been in a condition of undernourishment over the reference period (usually one year).