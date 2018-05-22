22 May 2018

Hunger Map 2017

Map
from World Food Programme
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (997.85 KB)

This map shows the prevalence of undernourishment in the total population, 2014-16. Undernourishment is defined as the condition in which an individual’s habitual food consumption is insufficient to provide the amount of dietary energy required to maintain a normal, active, healthy life. The indicator of prevalence of undernourishment (PoU), is an estimate of the proportion of the population that has been in a condition of undernourishment over the reference period (usually one year).

