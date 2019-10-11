Global Drought Risk and Water Stress – DG ECHO Daily Map | 11/10/2019

The Drought Risk indicator results from the interactions between hazard (probability of a drought event), exposure (amount of population, livelihoods, assets, resources, and services in drought-prone areas), and vulnerability (susceptibility of exposed elements to suffer adverse effects when impacted by a drought event). The drought exposure derives from the combination of population (Source: JRC GHSL), global agricultural lands (Source: SEDAC), gridded livestock of the world (Source: FAO), and baseline water stress (Source: WRI).