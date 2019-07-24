Europe | Heatwave - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 24/07/2019
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 24 Jul 2019 — View Original
The map represents the maximum values of temperature at 2 meters above the ground for the next five days, starting on 24 July at 00:00 UTC.
The peak of the event is forecast over western, central and northern Europe on 25 July.
Conditions will improve gradually from 26 July onwards.
Source: JRC