22 Aug 2019

Europe | Drought Situation: June-July 2019 - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 22/08/2019

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 22 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (832.02 KB)

Map Information (Source: JRC EDO)

  • Several regions across Europe experienced drought conditions during June and July, resulting from a combination of drivers: the influence of the 2018 drought, the heatwaves of 2019 and below-average precipitations in spring 2019.
  • High temperatures increase the evaporation rate of water from the ground. Therefore, heatwaves contribute to drought severity. After the heatwave of late July, the drought intensified in central Europe and also affected France and Spain.
  • River flows dropped during June and July in central Europe, from a seasonal normality to widespread deficit anomaly. This is due, at least in part, to the strong heatwave of late June.

