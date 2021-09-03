World
ESUPS – Main humanitarian regional and global depots of pre-positioned relief items (August 2021)
Attachments
New resource: map of the main regional and global depots of pre-positioned relief items
ESUPS team recently elaborated a map of the main humanitarian global and regional depots of pre-positioned relief items. It can be accessed and downloaded here.
The map was prepared following a request received by ECHO and it is based on a previous similar exercise produced by UN OCHA in 2013. Data were collected or updated by ESUPS.
The purpose of the map is providing a quick visual overview of:
- international depot locations
- type of depot (single or multiple agency)
- managing entities of the depots for multiple-agency depots
stock owners for single-agency depots
The map does not show pre-positioned stocks at national level. However, this information will be available on STOCKHOLM, the platform that ESUPS is currently developing as a core part of its work. The launch date of STOCKHOLM will be announced soon on this website; in the meantime, you can sign up to receive future email updates about it.
We are open to receiving additional suggestions to keep this mapping exercise relevant and up-to-date. Head to our contact page to get in touch!