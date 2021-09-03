ESUPS – Main humanitarian regional and global depots of pre-positioned relief items (August 2021)

New resource: map of the main regional and global depots of pre-positioned relief items

ESUPS team recently elaborated a map of the main humanitarian global and regional depots of pre-positioned relief items. It can be accessed and downloaded here.

The map was prepared following a request received by ECHO and it is based on a previous similar exercise produced by UN OCHA in 2013. Data were collected or updated by ESUPS.

The purpose of the map is providing a quick visual overview of:

international depot locations

type of depot (single or multiple agency)

managing entities of the depots for multiple-agency depots

stock owners for single-agency depots

The map does not show pre-positioned stocks at national level. However, this information will be available on STOCKHOLM, the platform that ESUPS is currently developing as a core part of its work. The launch date of STOCKHOLM will be announced soon on this website; in the meantime, you can sign up to receive future email updates about it.

We are open to receiving additional suggestions to keep this mapping exercise relevant and up-to-date. Head to our contact page to get in touch!