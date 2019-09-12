Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 9 September 2019
from Pacific Community
Published on 09 Sep 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 4 September 2019
Influenza
- Influenza B in Australia. The blue alert has been removed from the map as the Department of Health of Australia website is mentioning the following information: currently, overall influenza and influenza-like illness (ILI) activity is lower than average for this time of year compared to previous years, Source: https://www1.health.gov.au/internet/main/publishing.nsf/Content/cda-surv....