Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 8 June 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 3 June 2020

Dengue

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,438 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,601 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 2June 2020. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 2 June 2020.

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

One (1) imported case of dengue serotype 2 with travel history to Cook Islands was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 30/05/2020–05/06/2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia : As of 7 June 2020, 7,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 102 deaths were reported in Australia. Over the past week, there has been an average of 9 new cases reported each day. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 8 June 2020.

New Zealand: As of 8 June 2020, 1,504 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 8 June 2020.

Hawaii: As of 7 June 2020, 675 cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 8 June 2020.

Guam: As of 8 June 2020, 179 cases and 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, accessed on 8 June 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 8 June 2020, 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 8 June 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 5 June May 2020, 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by French Polynesia Health Department. There have been no new cases reported since 05 May 2020. – Source : Direction de la santé publique accessed on 3 June 2020.

New Caledonia (NC): As of 8June 2020, **20 **confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by New Caledonia Department of Health and Social Affairs.There have been no new cases reported since 1 June 2020. The last two imported cases have recovered and left the Hospital. - Source: Direction des Affaires Sanitaires et Sociales de Nouvelle-Calédonie, 8 June 2020

Fiji: As of 8 June, 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Fiji. There have been no new cases reported since 20 April 2020. The last active patient has been cleared on 5 June 2020.Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services, accessed on 8 June 2020

