Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 8 July 2019

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 1 July 2019

• Dengue in Solomon Islands: Dengue serotype 2 (DENV-2) has been detected in samples tested by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) reference laboratory. The weekly number of Dengue-like-illness cases is decreasing since week 23 – Source: Solomon Islands Syndromic Surveillance Weekly Report Epi Week 26 and personal communication with country officials on 5 July 2019.

Other updates/information:

Shigellosis: The local Shigellosis outbreak in Guam is still ongoing. The Department of Public Health and Social Services is investigating 6 new suspected cases. – Source: personal communication with country officials on 8 July 2019

Pertussis: 3 confirmed and 4 suspected cases of pertussis have been reported in Guam from May 9, 2019 to July 8, 2019. – Source: personal communication with country officials on 8 July 2019

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

• Nineteen (19) imported case of dengue (15 cases of DENV-1 and 4 cases of DENV-2) with travel history to Fiji were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 – 30/06/2019 available online.

• Two (2) imported cases of dengue serotype unknown with travel history to Fiji were reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 29/06/19 to 05/07/2019