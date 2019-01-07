Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 7 January 2019

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 17 December 2018

A new outbreak of dengue serotype 2 (DENV-2) has been declared in New Caledonia on 21 December 2018. – More information can be found on the Bulletin épidémiologique No 32, Direction des Affaires Sanitaire et Sociales de Nouvelle-Calédonie, shared on PacNet earlier today.

Nauru: dengue virus serotype 1 (DENV-1) has been identified in samples tested by QML laboratory. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 7 January 2019

Norovirus Genogroup II has been identified by CDC as the causative agent for the current gastroenteritis outbreak in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia. The outbreak is subsiding.‒ Source: Diarrohea and vomiting ountreak in Yap State, FSM, Situation report 02 – 12/14/2018 and FSM National Communicable Disease Bulletin – Reporting for Epiweek 50, sent on PacNet on 21 December 2018

**Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories): **

Four (4) imported cases of dengue (3 cases of DENV-1 and 1 case of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Nauru were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2018 – 16/12/2018 available online.

Other information:

Hantavirus disease outbreak news for World Youth Day celebration participants in the Republic of Panama from 22-27 January 2019 – Source: World Health Organization Disease outbreak news

Pacific Island countries and territories that maybe participating in the World Youth Day (Catholic) celebration in the Republic of Panama are informed of a current Hantavirus disease outbreak affecting the country. Hantavirus disease is a zoonotic viral respiratory disease that usually occurs in rural areas (forests, fields, farms, etc) where rodents hosting the virus might be found. Infected individuals may experience headache, dizziness, chills, fever and myalgia. They may also experience gastrointestinal symptoms including nausea, vomiting, abdominal pains, and diarrhea, followed by sudden onset of respiratory distress and hypotension. Symptoms typically appear from 2-4 weeks after initial exposure, though symptoms may appear as early as 1 week to as late as 8 weeks after exposure. Case fatality rate can reach 50%.

The World Youth Day celebration activities will take place predominantly in Panama City, however side events may occur elsewhere in the country. Participants should be provided with recommendation and guidance on how to take appropriate precautionary measures to limit risk of infection. Based on current epidemiological data and public health response, WHO's risk assessment is that there is no significant risk of international spread of Hantavirus disease in relation to this event. [Edited] Source: WHO Disease outbreak news, 4 January 2019; https://www.who.int/csr/don/04-January-2019-hantavirus-panama/en