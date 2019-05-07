Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 6 May 2019

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 29 April 2019

An influenza outbreak is still ongoing in Pohnpei State , Federated States of Micronesia , with influenza B now predominating. Source: FSM communicable disease surveillance report week 17 and personal communication with country officials on 6 May 2019.

Update on the local Shigellosis outbreak in Guam: in only four months, Guam has already reached one-half of the total number of cases from all of last year. In 2018, a total of 29 cases of Shigellosis were reported (with 23 cases or 79% confirmed). So far in 2019, a total of 15 cases have been reported (with 53% confirmed). Two-thirds (66.6%) of the 2019 cases involve children. – For more information, check Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services press release shared on PacNet on 6 May 2019

