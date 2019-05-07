07 May 2019

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 6 May 2019

Published on 06 May 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 29 April 2019

  • An influenza outbreak is still ongoing in Pohnpei State, Federated States of Micronesia, with influenza B now predominating. Source: FSM communicable disease surveillance report week 17 and personal communication with country officials on 6 May 2019.

  • Update on the local Shigellosis outbreak in Guam: in only four months, Guam has already reached one-half of the total number of cases from all of last year. In 2018, a total of 29 cases of Shigellosis were reported (with 23 cases or 79% confirmed). So far in 2019, a total of 15 cases have been reported (with 53% confirmed). Two-thirds (66.6%) of the 2019 cases involve children. – For more information, check Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services press release shared on PacNet on 6 May 2019

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

  • Ten (10) imported cases of dengue (5 cases of DENV1, 1 case of DENV-2 and 4 cases of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Fiji were reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 27/04/19 to 3/05/2019

  • Three (3) imported case of dengue (2 cases of DENV-1 and 1 case of DENV-2) with travel history to Fiji were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 – 28/04/2019 available online.

  • One (1) imported case of dengue serotype unknown with travel history to Rarotonga, Cook Islands, was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 27/04/19 to 3/05/2019

