Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 4 June 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 27 May 2019
Influenza
Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands: an increasing number of ILI cases has been observed in Tinian. Most of the cases testing positive were influenza B – Source: CNMI’s weekly surveillance report May 19-25, posted on PacNet on 31 May 2019
Wallis and Futuna: an increasing number of ILI cases has been observed in Wallis on week 22, 4 cases of influenza B were confirmed by the Médipôle laboratory in New Caledonia, including 2 autochthonous cases (B/Victoria) and 2 imported cases (B/Yamagata) with travel history to France – Source: Bulletin de surveillance épidémiologique de l’Agence de sante du territoire des Iles Wallis et Futuna 6/2019 posted on PacNet today and personal communication with country officials.
Dengue
No new local cases of dengue fever have been reported by Vanuatu over the past 4 weeks. The alert has been removed from the map. - Source: personal communication with country officials on 4 June 2019
An increasing number of dengue NS1 positive cases has been reported by Solomon Islands on week 21. – Source: personal communication with country officials on 30 May 2019
Two new cases of dengue type 2 (DENV-2) have recently been reported in Wallis: 1 local case on week 20 and 1 imported case on week 21 (with travel history to New Caledonia). The last DENV-2 outbreak in Wallis and Futuna occurred in 1998. The Health Agency of Wallis and Futuna has issued a health alert. – Source: Bulletin de surveillance épidémiologique de l’Agence de sante du territoire des Iles Wallis et Futuna 6/2019 posted on PacNet today and personal communication with country officials.
Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):
Two (2) imported cases of dengue (1 case of DENV1 and 1 case of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Fiji were reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 25/05/19 to 31/05/2019
One (1) imported case of dengue 1 with travel history to Rarotonga, Cook Islands, was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 25/05/19 to 31/05/2019
Sixteen (16) imported case of dengue (12 cases of DENV-1 and 4 cases of DENV-2) with travel history to Fiji were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 – 26/05/2019 available online.
Four (4) imported cases of dengue 4 with travel history to Papua New Guinea were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 – 26/05/2019 available online.
One (1) imported case of dengue serotype unknown with travel history to Vanuatu was reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 – 26/05/2019 available online.