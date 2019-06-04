Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 4 June 2019

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 27 May 2019

Influenza

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands: an increasing number of ILI cases has been observed in Tinian. Most of the cases testing positive were influenza B – Source: CNMI’s weekly surveillance report May 19-25, posted on PacNet on 31 May 2019

Wallis and Futuna: an increasing number of ILI cases has been observed in Wallis on week 22, 4 cases of influenza B were confirmed by the Médipôle laboratory in New Caledonia, including 2 autochthonous cases (B/Victoria) and 2 imported cases (B/Yamagata) with travel history to France – Source: Bulletin de surveillance épidémiologique de l’Agence de sante du territoire des Iles Wallis et Futuna 6/2019 posted on PacNet today and personal communication with country officials.

Dengue

No new local cases of dengue fever have been reported by Vanuatu over the past 4 weeks. The alert has been removed from the map. - Source: personal communication with country officials on 4 June 2019

An increasing number of dengue NS1 positive cases has been reported by Solomon Islands on week 21. – Source: personal communication with country officials on 30 May 2019

Two new cases of dengue type 2 (DENV-2) have recently been reported in Wallis: 1 local case on week 20 and 1 imported case on week 21 (with travel history to New Caledonia). The last DENV-2 outbreak in Wallis and Futuna occurred in 1998. The Health Agency of Wallis and Futuna has issued a health alert. – Source: Bulletin de surveillance épidémiologique de l’Agence de sante du territoire des Iles Wallis et Futuna 6/2019 posted on PacNet today and personal communication with country officials.

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):