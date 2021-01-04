Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 4 January 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 28 December 2020

Dengue

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: One (1) new autochthonous case has been reported in Futuna between 14 and 27 December 2020. In 2020, there have been 122 confirmed and probable dengue cases reported in Wallis and Futuna (47 in Wallis and 75 in Futuna). The DEN-2 outbreak is still ongoing in Futuna. - Source: Agence de santé du territoire des iles Wallis et Futuna, Bulletin de surveillance épidémiologique 26/2020, sent on PacNet on 29 December 2020.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: One (1) new dengue-like case was seen in Majuro in the last 7 days and no new cases have been reported from outer Islands. In total, there have been 3,873 dengue-like-illness cases (of which 1,977 were laboratory confirmed) reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 30 December 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019.. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 30 December 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 3 January 2021, 28,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 909 deaths were reported in Australia. Seventy-seven (77) locally acquired cases were reported in the last 7 days. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 4 January 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 3 January 2021, 124 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).*– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation facebook pageaccessed on 4 January 2021.

Fiji: As of 4 January 2021, 49 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 4 January 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 31 December 2020, 16,926 cumulative cases and 114 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 4 January 2021.

Guam: As of 30 December 2020, 7,308 cases and 121 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 4 January 2021.

Hawaii: As of 3 January 2021, 21,956 cases of COVID-19 and 289 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 4 January 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 3 January 2021, 40 confirmed cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 4 January 2021.

New Zealand: As of 3 January 2021, 2,181 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days). – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 4 January 2021,

Papua New Guinea: As of 3 January 2021, there have been 799 confirmed cases and 9 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 4 January 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 30 December 2020, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 4 January 2021.

Samoa: As of 4 January 2021, 2 historical imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 4 January 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 4 January 2021, 17 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 4 January 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 4 January 2021, 1 imported case has been reported by Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 4 January 2021.