04 Feb 2019

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 4 February 2019

from Pacific Community
Published on 04 Feb 2019
Download PDF (532.95 KB)

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 28 January 2019

  • An outbreak of leptospirosis has been declared in the Central Division of Fiji: 69 cases were reported from January 1st to 28, 2019, including 18 hospitalisations and 4 deaths. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services Media Statement: Leptospirosis outbreak in the Central Division, 28 January 2019 available onlinehttp://www.health.gov.fj/?p=7516

  • Local measles outbreak in Waikato, New Zealand: 11 confirmed measles cases have been notified since the week of 23 December 2018. Except one case linked to another imported case (D8 genotype), the cases are likely linked to an imported case in Auckland in November 2018. The chain of transmission between this case and the cases in Waikato hasn't been identified yet. The outbreak is still investigated. – Source: personal communication with country officials on 1 February 2019

Other information related to measles:

  • Hawaii:

Extract from media article ‘Hawaii quarantines Washington kids till they beat measles: ‘They are gone, thankfully’:

Two Washington state children brought an unwelcome surprise — the measles virus — with them on a trip to Hawaii in January. Source: media article The News Tribunehttps://www.thenewstribune.com/news/nation-world/national/article225262330.html, January 29, 2019

