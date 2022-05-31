Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 31 May 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 24 May 2022

Diarrhoea

Influenza-like illness (ILI):

Influenza A

Australia: Influenza-like-illness (ILI) activity in the community this year has increased since March. From mid-April 2022, the weekly number of notifications of laboratory-confirmed influenza reported in Australia has exceeded the 5 year mean.To date, 98.7% of notifications of laboratory-confirmed influenza to the NNDSS were influenza A, of which 94.2% were influenza A(unsubtyped), 1.2% were influenza A(H1N1), and 4.7% were influenza A(H3N2). – Source: Australian Influenza Surveillance Report No. 4, fortnight ending 22 May 2022 accessed on 31 May 2022.

Wallis and Futuna: The number of reported ILI cases has been decreasing for the past 3 weeks, signifying a declining phase of the epidemic. The red alert is changed to blue on the map.– Source: personal communication with country officials from the Agence de Santé de Wallis et Futuna on 31 May 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 25 May 2022, a total of 6,145 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 25 May 2022.

Australia: As of 30 May 2022, 7,240,295 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 8,469 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 31 May 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of23 May 2022, 11,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 31 May 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 29 May 2022, 5,657 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 31 May 2022.

Fiji: As of 30 May 2022, 65,007 cases and 864 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 942 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 31 May 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 27 May 2022, 73,165 cumulative cases and 649 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 31 May 2022.

Guam: As of 27 May 2022, 48,968 confirmed and probablecases and 363 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 31 May 2022.

Hawaii: As of 25 May 2022, 274,495 cases of COVID-19 and 1,451 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 31 May 2022.

Kiribati: As of 18 May 2022, 3,098 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 31 May 2022.

Nauru: As of 31 May 2022, 3 imported/quarantine COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Nauru Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Nauru Government accessed on 31 May 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 31 May 2022, 62,329 COVID-19 cases and 313 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. *– Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 31 May 2022.

New Zealand: As of 31 May 2022, 1,157,308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,172 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 31 May 2022.

Niue: As of 31 May 2022, 9 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 31 May 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 26 May 2022, there have been 44,425 confirmed cases and 651 deaths reported in PNG. \– Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 31 May 2022.

Palau: As of 27 May 2022, 5,043 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau.New reported cases have been declined for the past 14 days. The red alert is change to blue on the map. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 31 May 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 31 May 2022, 14 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 31 May 2022.

Samoa:As of 28 May 2022, 13,499 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 31 May 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 May 2022, 18,174 cases and 146 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 31 May 2022.

Tonga: As of 28 May 2022, 11,644 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 31 May 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 29 May 2022, 9,043 casesand 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 31 May 2022.