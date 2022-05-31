Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 31 May 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 24 May 2022
Diarrhoea
- Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI): An increase of diarrhea cases have been reported in Majuro starting April 11-17, 2022. Daily review of the electronic medical record also noted increased diagnoses of Acute Gastroenteritis. As of May 22, 2022, 185 cases have met the case definition. The laboratory testing done to date is inconclusive but suggests that E. histolytica may be endemic and Rotavirus may be the causative agent with person-to-person transmission. Confirmatory testing by Hawaii State Laboratory is pending – Source: Diarrhea in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, – April 11 – May 22, 2022 sent on PacNet on 26 May 2022.
Influenza-like illness (ILI):
- Kiribati: The number of ILI cases reported in Kiribati through the Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System has been decreasing for the past 3 weeks; 290 cases were reported in week 20 in comparison to 1,534 cases in week 17. The red alert is changed to blue on the map*. *- Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance Reports for Weeks 19 and 20 (May 02 – 08) sent on PacNet on 13 May 2022.
Influenza A
-
Wallis and Futuna: The number of reported ILI cases has been decreasing for the past 3 weeks, signifying a declining phase of the epidemic. The red alert is changed to blue on the map.– Source: personal communication with country officials from the Agence de Santé de Wallis et Futuna on 31 May 2022.
-
Australia: Influenza-like-illness (ILI) activity in the community this year has increased since March. From mid-April 2022, the weekly number of notifications of laboratory-confirmed influenza reported in Australia has exceeded the 5 year mean.To date, 98.7% of notifications of laboratory-confirmed influenza to the NNDSS were influenza A, of which 94.2% were influenza A(unsubtyped), 1.2% were influenza A(H1N1), and 4.7% were influenza A(H3N2). – Source: Australian Influenza Surveillance Report No. 4, fortnight ending 22 May 2022 accessed on 31 May 2022.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
-
American Samoa: As of 25 May 2022, a total of 6,145 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 25 May 2022.
-
Australia: As of 30 May 2022, 7,240,295 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 8,469 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of23 May 2022, 11,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Cook Islands: As of 29 May 2022, 5,657 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Fiji: As of 30 May 2022, 65,007 cases and 864 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 942 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 31 May 2022.
-
French Polynesia: As of 27 May 2022, 73,165 cumulative cases and 649 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Guam: As of 27 May 2022, 48,968 confirmed and probablecases and 363 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Hawaii: As of 25 May 2022, 274,495 cases of COVID-19 and 1,451 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Kiribati: As of 18 May 2022, 3,098 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Nauru: As of 31 May 2022, 3 imported/quarantine COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Nauru Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Nauru Government accessed on 31 May 2022.
-
New Caledonia: As of 31 May 2022, 62,329 COVID-19 cases and 313 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. *– Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 31 May 2022.
-
New Zealand: As of 31 May 2022, 1,157,308 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,172 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Niue: As of 31 May 2022, 9 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Papua New Guinea: As of 26 May 2022, there have been 44,425 confirmed cases and 651 deaths reported in PNG. \– Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Palau: As of 27 May 2022, 5,043 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau.New reported cases have been declined for the past 14 days. The red alert is change to blue on the map. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 31 May 2022, 14 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 31 May 2022.
-
Samoa:As of 28 May 2022, 13,499 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Solomon Islands: As of 10 May 2022, 18,174 cases and 146 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Tonga: As of 28 May 2022, 11,644 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Vanuatu: As of 29 May 2022, 9,043 casesand 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Wallis and Futuna: As of 31 May 2022, 455 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths have been reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. – Source: Wallis and Futuna Government official facebook page accessed on 31 May 2022.
COVID-19 Vaccination
- As of 30 May 2022, a total of 2,663,929 of the 1st dose and 2,232,235 of the 2nd dose has been administered in all 22Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).
MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islandscan be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
-
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 529,370,026 cases of COVID-19 and 6,289,004 deaths were reported globally as of 31 May 2022.– Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 31 May 2022 at 4:36 pm Noumea time.
-
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.
Other Information/updates
-
Noenatal tetanus in Vanuatu: On 4 May 2022, a suspected case of Neonatal Tetanus in a 10 days old newborn was notified by the paediatric ward of Northern provincial hospital in Santo to the provincial surveillance officer. On 11 May 2022, the case was reported deceased. For more information please consult Vanuatu Neonatal Tetanus Situation Report 1 posted on PacNet on 24 May 2022.
-
Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) in Australia: As at 25 May 2022, there are 42 human (30 confirmed and 12 probable) cases of JEV in Australia and 5 deaths (Queensland (1), South Australia (1), New South Wales (2) and Victoria (1)). – Source: Australian Government Department of Health accessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Monkey Pox in non-endemic countries: As of 26 May 2022, 257 laboratory confirmed cases, and around 120 suspected cases of monkeypox, have been reported to WHO from 23 Member States that are not endemic for monkeypox virus, across four WHO regions. No deaths have been reported to date. – Source: World Health Organization accessed on 31 May 2022.
-
Acute hepatitis of unknown aetiology in children - Multi-country: 650 probable cases of acute hepatitis of unknown aetiology in children have been reported to WHO from 33 countries in five WHO Regions between 5 April and 26 May 2022. The aetiology of this severe acute hepatitis remains unknown and under investigation; the cases are more clinically severe and a higher proportion develops acute liver failure compared with previous reports of acute hepatitis of unknown aetiology in children. It remains to be established whether and where the detected cases are above-expected baseline levels. – Source: World Health Organization accessed on 31 May 2022.